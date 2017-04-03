Former NFL, Oregon coach Chip Kelly visits Lobo football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While he is out of coaching, Chip Kelly is making the rounds. The former NFL and Oregon head football coach is visiting select colleges during the month of April to see how, in his words, people are doing things.

“I’ve always been a fan of just going to watch practice no matter where it is,” said Kelly. “Even when I was at Philly I use to go down and watch Ken Niumatalolo coach at Navy. I’m just kind of a football junkie. So if I get a chance to go watch someone else practice and train, I jump at the opportunities.”

Kelly found his way to the University of New Mexico Monday where he spent time with old friend and Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie.

“Certainly a guy that’s a true and x’s and o’s coach that put his mark on all of football,” said Davie.

Kelly was equally impressed with what he saw watching the team that finished as the nation’s collegiate rushing leader in 2016. He had kind words for Davie.

“I was impressed. I think he has a plan both offensively, defensively, special teams wise,” said Kelly. “You know, kind of sees the whole big picture.”

Lobo players were eager to show Kelly they had talent.

“It actually pushed us to go a little harder to show him we can make some plays too you know,” said receiver Chris Davis Jr. Kelly said he will visit select colleges throughout the month of April. He said he will start making the rounds with NFL clubs in May.

That led us to ask what he thought of Colin Kaepernick’s situation.

“I think he had a real good year for us coming off of injury,” said Kelly.” I think he is going to be better this year because he will be 100 percent healthy. He wasn’t a 100 percent healthy going into camp and that kind of slowed him down a little bit but, Kap’s got an unbelievable work ethic and I whoever gives him a shot is going to get a real good one.”

Kelly was asked what he will do next. He said, “I just want to be around good people.”