For Your Education: Chatterbox Speech Therapy

Tanya Friend and Lisa McDermeit, both owners and Speech and Language Pathologists with Chatterbox Speech Therapy, joined New Mexico Living to share with us, the services they offer and tell us about their new location.

Chatterbox is family-friendly play based therapy community serving adults and children who are looking for speech therapy. They offer both individual and group therapy to their clients. Today is the grand opening of their newest location in the North Valley, 7103 4th St. Building F in Los Ranchos.

In addition, April is Autism awareness month and they are sponsoring this year’s Autism Awareness Walk on April 22nd.

For more information visit their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Chatterbox Speech Therapy, LLC