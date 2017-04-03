City councilors to decide on proposal for wider Nob Hill sidewalks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday evening, city councilors are set to take final action on a proposal to widen the sidewalks along Nob Hill.

Councilor Pat Davis says wider sidewalks were a request by many residents before the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction project started, but was never included in the final plans.

Councilor Davis says widening the sidewalks by two feet will help bring back customers many businesses have lost. If the city council passes the bill, a city spokesperson has said the extra construction is expected to cost taxpayers around $500,000.

Davis says it shouldn’t be that much.

