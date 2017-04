ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a car and credit card thief caught on camera.

The man who is suspected of stealing an Audi was caught on surveillance video at the Wal-Mart on Academy and Wyoming using the victim’s credit card.

He was seen leaving in that stolen car.

While police say the car has since been recovered, the suspect is still outstanding.

If you know who he is call Crime Stoppers, you could earn a reward.