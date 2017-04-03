Agency enlists New Mexico schools in fight against abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s child welfare agency is reaching out to school administrators and teachers around the state as part of its Pull Together campaign in hopes of curbing child abuse.

Children, Youth and Families Secretary Monique Jacobson has sent letters to 740 schools throughout New Mexico along with packets of information about warning signs, facts sheets on reporting suspected abuse and neglect and posters with contact numbers.

Jacobson says reporting suspected abuse and neglect can sometimes include making tough judgment calls and she wants to make sure teachers and counselors have the necessary tools.

The agency receives about 20,000 calls annually that warrant further review for possible abuse or neglect. That number has escalated nearly every year since at least 2009, and many of the calls already come from school personnel.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)