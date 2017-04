ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico towns are in the running for the best southwestern small town.

Taos, Madrid and Cloudcroft have been nominated by a panel of travel experts for USA Today’s Best Southwestern Small Town.

The website says each of the towns are travel-worthy for their beauty, culture, shopping and more.

Cloudcroft is currently in fourth place, with Taos right behind it in fifth. Polls close on April 24.

