Water main break caused by ART construction closes businesses Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Business is down and frustration is up,” said Eddie Garcia the manager for Garcia’s Kitchen along Central Avenue.

Many businesses along that street had to close their doors Sunday due to a water main break.

“It’s constant, it’s over and over and over,” said Gabriel Amador, the owner of Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria.

Business owners say they’re constantly dealing with issues from ART construction. An ART spokesperson did confirm the water main break was caused by the construction, but said they weren’t exactly sure how.

A spokesperson for the Water Authority said a contractor struck the line.

“Today’s Sunday, the biggest day of our business, the bread and butter of our business, and now we had to close,” said Garcia.

The businesses said they were frustrated.

“Our neighbor over here, the draft station got flooded out so they’re not gonna even be able to open today, or for a few days I would imagine,” said Garcia.

The spokesperson for ART said these things happen with construction and they were working quickly to fix the problem.