UNM Basketball is on the hunt for Neal’s replacement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresh off the firing of Craig Neal as UNM Head Basketball Coach the University is actively searching for a good replacement. Sources have contacted KRQE Sports and said the following coaches are receiving interest.

Florida Gulf Coast Head Coach Joe Dooley has reportedly been interviewed for the position. Dooley is a former UNM assistant back in 1999-2002. Recently the coach has led his team to this year’s regular season and tournament championship, and was named Atlantic Sun Coach of The Year.

As per one source, KRQE Sports have been informed that Nebraska Head Coach Tim Miles has been contacted by UNM. Miles coached for CSU in his career, giving him some Mountain West experience, but has also gained 5 seasons of experience of coaching in the Big Ten.

According to multiple sources two coaches haven’t been contacted by UNM but are very interested in the job. CSU Bakersfield Coach Rod Barnes and Oregon Assistant Tony Stubblefield.

Former Eastern New Mexico Basketball player and now Georgia Coach Mark Fox has also been reportedly contacted by UNM.

