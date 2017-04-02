SWAT situation shuts down northeast Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A SWAT standoff in a neighborhood near the Lomas and Louisiana has police urging residents to stay inside.

It started around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon when police say officers approached a stolen car that was stalled in the intersection of Chama and Marquette. Police say a man in the car then barricaded himself inside.

SWAT negotiators are on site trying to get a man out, but police say the car’s tinted windows are making it tough to see what’s going on inside.

Information is limited at this time.

