ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A sheriff’s deputy that was shot in the line of duty is expected to be okay.

The Chaves County News Network reports a suspect is in custody after the shooting of a Lincoln County Deputy Sunday morning.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The deputy was taken to El Paso and is expected to make a full recovery.

State Police are investigating, and are expected to release more information shortly.

