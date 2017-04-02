Lobo Softball takes the home series with double header sweep

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Softball didn’t have the best start to their series with Colorado State this weekend. They lost to the Rams on Friday 12-2, and then their 2nd game on Saturday was postponed due to bad weather.

The Lobos went on to catch fire on Sunday though, as they swept the Rams with a double header sweep. Game one they won 7-3 and in game 2 they took it 8-6. They win the series and better their conference record to 4-2 and their overall record to 18-13. UNM will remain at home to host Nevada in a 3 game series, game one is Friday at 5 pm.