ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball had their MW record breaking Conference winning streak broken on Saturday night with their loss to Fresno State. It marked their first loss in conference play, but on Sunday the Lobos would bounce back and get their 11th conference victory of the year, defeating the Bulldogs 6-2.

UNM is now 18-10 overall on the season and 11-1 in MW play. They hit the road now to take on San Diego in a single game affair, that game will be Wednesday at 6 pm.