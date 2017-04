ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Hundreds gathered in downtown Albuquerque to support victims of sexual abuse.

Sunday’s Rally Against Sexual Violence at Civic Plaza featured food and fun for the whole family, but it was all about highlighting a serious issue.

Organizers say they see a lack of education about sexual assault in the local community as well as nationwide, and they hope events like this help close that gap.

That event was put on by the Rape Crisis Center and other local organizations.