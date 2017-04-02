Governor Martinez announces new guidelines for teacher evaluations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Governor Susana Martinez has announced new guidelines to improve teacher evaluations in New Mexico, but many teachers say it’s still not enough.

Under the new rules for assessing teacher performance, the weight of student achievement has dropped from 50 percent to 35 percent.

Teachers can now use up to six sick days without being penalized. That’s up from just three sick days, but Stephanie Ly with the American Federation of Teachers says the changes don’t do nearly enough to address the shortcomings of the evaluation process.

Governor Martinez says the new guidelines were developed after consulting with hundreds of educators across the state.