ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque motor officers are investigating a fatal rollover accident at Coors and I-40 westbound.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. causing westbound traffic on I-40 is shut down at Coors Blvd NW. for several hours.

NM Roads shows the area is now clear of the accident.

It is unknown what caused the accident, according to police.

KRQE will update this story as more information becomes available.