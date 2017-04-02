Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A cold start will give way to a warmer afternoon today across New Mexico with mostly sunny skies. The storm system has moved out and in its wake there are some leftover showers across southeast New Mexico this morning. Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and Hobbs will have a shot of rain through midday this today before the showers move out of southeast New Mexico. Central and northern New Mexico will clear out today and feel warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend after a cold start.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up on Monday ahead of another storm system that will bring more rain and snow by early Tuesday morning. This storm system will track through central and northern New Mexico again on Tuesday. It will bring another shot of cooler air, rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will once again tumble to cooler than normal highs for the middle of the week. Many areas across central and northern New Mexico could experience a hard freeze waking-up on Wednesday morning.

After another shot of more showers and cool air for the middle of the week, temps will start to warm back up into the 60s, 70s and 80s by week’s end with mostly sunny skies and drier conditions.