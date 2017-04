ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department showed off its sense of humor for April Fool’s Day.

No, the county has not launched a moped unit, but a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Saturday offered a humorous look at what one might look like.

The video features an officer on a moped pursuing a suspect and then taking her into custody.

Of course the filmmakers came clean at the end with a “gotcha” for April Fool’s Day.