Bernalillo County firefighter accused of child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re supposed to help serve and protect, but now a local firefighter is charged with child abuse and battery against a household member.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started Friday night at Raymond Aragon’s home near Indian School and Juan Tabo.

Aragon, who is a firefighter with the Bernalillo County Fire Department, was waiting for his son to get home from school. Police said Aragon sent his son to his room to discipline him for misbehaving at school that day, but that’s when things turned violent.

Police said Aragon became angry when his son smirked at him. They said Aragon lifted his son up with both hands, and slammed him to the ground. Then, Aragon’s accused of getting on top of his son, and proceeded to strangle him. The son told officers he blacked out for a few minutes.

Police said Aragon never admitted to being violent with his son, only pushing him away after he got in his face.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the county and the fire department to ask about Aragon’s employment. They did not want to comment.

This isn’t the first time he’s been charged in a violent incident. Back in 2002, he was charged with battery against a household member, but that was later dismissed. Sunday, during his court appearance, the judge let him off easy.

“Sir, I’m going to go ahead and release you on your own recognizance, while the case is pending, you do have to abide by conditions of release,” said Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler.

Both his charges are third degree felonies and can carry up to three years in custody. BCFD’s Chief said they are still working to gather information and would have details in the next few days.