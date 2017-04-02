Albuquerque man arrested accused of charging firefighters with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man was arrested accused of going after two AFD firefighters with a knife.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot at Wyoming and Menaul.

According to a criminal complaint, passers-by flagged down some firefighters to report a man passed out in the driver’s seat of his car.

As firefighters were trying to help that man, 43-year-old Hector Martinez, police say he got out of the car and charged at them with a knife.

The firefighters ended up tackling Martinez and keeping him on the ground until police arrived.

Martinez is charged with aggravated assault on a healthcare worker.

Martinez was released on a $30,000 cash or surety bond.