South Valley park renamed for activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — South Valley Gateway Park will be renamed Saturday to Dolores Huerta Gateway Park during a ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Huerta will be there along with Senator Tom Udall and members of Recuerda Cesar Chavez Committee.

Bernallilo County said the park is being renamed honor Huerta’s lifelong activism for dignity and equality to laborers, immigrants, women and others whose voices are silenced by injustice.

After the event around 10:40 a.m. The 24th Cesar Chavez March will travel from the park to the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

There will be an all-day fiesta with food, music and dancing.

As well as a kids corner with a pinata and arts and crafts.