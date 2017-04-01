South Valley community marches in memory of Ceasar Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Saturday’s drizzles didn’t stop folks from celebrating labor rights leaders in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

The event kicked off with a ceremony to rename the South Valley Gateway Park after New Mexico born labor leader Dolores Huerta, who is known for her work fighting alongside Cesar Chavez for the rights of farm-workers.

With umbrellas in hand, participants marched from the park to the Hispanic Cultural Center’s Plaza Mayor for a festival featuring local food, music, family activities, and a keynote speech by Dolores Huerta herself.

Cesar Chavez would have been 90 years old this year.