Rio Rancho Police investigate death after responding to reports of fight

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say one person is dead after reports of a fight in Rio Rancho.

It happened Friday night in neighborhood near Unser and Idalia.

Police say a second person is in critical but stable condition.

News 13 spoke to a neighbor who says she was outside when the fight started. She says she saw some people get out of a car and knock on the door of an apartment, then start arguing with someone inside.

She says that’s when she heard what sounded like gunshots.

Information is limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.