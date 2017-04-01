Lobo Baseball drops their first conference game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball finally has a mark in their conference loss column, after losing to Fresno State on Saturday in extra innings 2-1. Newly added pitcher Johnathon Tripp looked flawless early. The right hander went 4 scoreless inning and looked to have the Bulldogs baffled. He would end up going 7 innings giving up just 2 hits and only allowing 1 run.

The Lobos would answer and tie the game in the 6th, but unable to string any hits together UNM would fall after giving up a run in the 11th inning.

UNM is now 17-10 overall on the season and now 10-1 in MWC play. They will look to take the series over Fresno on Sunday at 12 pm.