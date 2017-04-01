Craig Neal out at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.(KRQE)-The University of New Mexico has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Craig Neal. The move came at the stroke of midnight. “He’s a good man and a winning coach, but the time has come to move Lobo Basketball in a new direction,”said UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs. Krebs went on to say that the search for a new coach will begin immediately. Neal spent 10 seasons at New Mexico with 4 as head coach. A 17-14 season for 2016-17 caused Lobo fans to grow restless and critics to come out in force. Prior to this past season the Lobos finished 17-15. In the 2014-15 season the Lobos finished with a 14-15 record. They could never recapture the success Neal had in his first season as head coach when the team finished 27-7 and went to the NCAA Tournament. It was their last trip to the NCAA Tournament. The losing and the recent run of player defections did not help Neal’s standing among the Lobo faithful. Four scholarship players and a walk on left the program during the last two weeks. Neal finishes his Lobos career with a 76-52 overall record.

