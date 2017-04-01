Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Snow and rain will continue to fall across New Mexico today. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will be in and out of the rain (with some rain/snow mixes possible too) all day long with temperatures struggling to warm up. Afternoon high temperatures will be 10°-15° colder than average today. So you will want to keep the jackets and the rain gear handy for your Saturday plans.

Snow will be the heaviest across the Northern Mountains of New Mexico. Winter Weather Advisories are up for the San Juans, the Jemez and parts of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains today. This is where 4-8″ of snow could fall above 9,500 feet. The northern half of the east slopes of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains and the Raton Ridge are under Winter Storm Warnings. This is where 8-12″ could fall above 7,500 feet with 6-3″ below.

The snow and rain will continue off and on for most of central and northern New Mexico through tonight before the storm system moves out on Sunday. Any leftover showers on Sunday will be focused over the mountains with some rain showers possible across southeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will start to warm back up on Sunday with clearing skies and the weather will be much warmer with more sunshine to begin the week on Monday. But, another storm system will bring rain and wind back to the state by Tuesday.