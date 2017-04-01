Amazon tests grocery pickup service in Seattle

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is testing a grocery pickup service in Seattle.

The AmazonFresh Pickup service is currently open only to Amazon employees. Eventually, members of Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime loyalty program will be able to order groceries online and drive to a pickup location, where crews will deliver items to the car.

Amazon says orders will be ready in as little as 15 minutes after being placed. The service is being tested in two locations in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.

The service is the latest way Amazon is testing new ways to shop. At an Amazon Go convenience store in Seattle, items selected are automatically monitored and added to a virtual cart so shoppers can skip the checkout. That store is also open only to Amazon employees so far.

Amazon already has a grocery delivery service in some cities.