Albuquerque woman arrested accused of slashing husband with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say a couple’s quarrel led to a knife attack outside a local family entertainment center.

APD says back in November of 2015, 33-year-old Theresa Laweka found out her husband was cheating on her and the two got into an argument in the parking lot of Hinkle Family Fun Center.

Police say at some point Laweka pulled a knife and started slashing her husband, who got away with minor injuries.

A warrant was issued for Laweka’s arrest more than a year ago and she was finally taken into custody Friday.

Court records show she has a history of domestic violence.

Laweka is locked up on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.