Albuquerque man arrested accused of threatening maintenance worker with hatchet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a scary situation for a maintenance worker that was threatened with his own hatchet.

According to a criminal complaint, the maintenance man was pulling weeds at an apartment complex near Central and Wyoming when police say a resident of that complex, 54-year-old Richard Contreras, grabbed a hatchet from the man’s truck and started chasing him around the property.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Police say Contreras suffers from mental illness and has not been taking his medication.

Contreras is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.