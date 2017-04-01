Albuquerque man accused in dozens of armed robberies arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens and dozens of violent hold-ups in just four months and police say it was all the work of one man.

Now, that accused crook is behind bars at last, facing charges for armed robbery at fast food restaurants and gas stations all over town.

Police say Robert Martinez, 38 has been busy holding up fast food restaurants and gas stations since November of last year and he’s racked up quite the rap sheet.

“You are being charged with 71 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon,” said a judge Saturday morning during his first appearance.

His long criminal complaint details dozens of armed robberies mostly on Central and in the northeast part of the city. Including several Subway restaurants and Valero gas stations.

An armed robbery nearly every other day for almost four months.

Each time taking a couple hundred dollars from panicked employees.

Police say Martinez wore a mask or beanie, carried a silver revolver with a red laser and used the same getaway car, a black GMC Yukon. They say his wife was the driver.

Police say the pair would even switch the license plate on the SUV or go without one.

Police say the robberies increasingly got more violent, with Martinez not only pointing his gun at employees but also customers.

At one point even firing shots inside a gas station.

Last week, undercover officers say they followed him to another armed robbery at a Jack-in-the-Box.

Eventually, officers saw him head to a Motel 6 on Central, where according to the criminal complaint both Martinez and his wife came out of a room.

Police say he pointed the gun at officers and got away at first, leading them on a chase on I-40 until a police car blocked his path and he was arrested.

Police also arrested Martinez’s wife at the Motel 6.

Martinez is being held without bond.