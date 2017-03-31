Woman reconnects with EMT who saved her life 17 years ago

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is over. KRQE News 13 reported Thursday about an Oklahoma woman’s plea to to help find the New Mexico hero who saved her life 17 years ago at the scene of a nasty crash.

Late Thursday, the women reconnected.

“Hi, how are you?,” Shelly Eiland said laughing during a video chat.

It is a reunion, 17 years in the making.

“When you think about how old she was when I saw her, it’s amazing,” she said.

Gabrielle Ferguson was just 3 years old back back in 1999, when she was ejected from an SUV in the middle of nowhere on I-40 near Santa Rosa.

“I still can’t believe everything that happened,” Ferguson said.

Back then, Eiland was an EMT, four to five years into her career.

Several days ago, Ferguson went searching for the woman who gave her CPR, bringing her back to life.

Now, thanks to KRQE News 13 viewers who saw the story, the two women have reconnected.

“It was so unexpected, it caught me, just blindsided me,” Eiland said.

“For something happy to come out of a bad situation, it’s awesome,” Ferguson told Eiland over a video chat.

For now they’re just getting to know each other, but already have a tight bond. Ferguson, who hopes to become a nurse, told her rescuer, who she’s been searching for, how she feels about what she did for that little girl on the highway .

“I cannot thank you enough,” Ferguson told Eiland.

“You do what you do because you want to do it, not because you expect somebody to come back and thank you,” Eiland said. “I’m grateful that I got to know what became of that little girl.”

Eiland says a whole team of paramedics and first responders were also there after that rollover crash and did their job.

State Police Chief Pete Kassetas is now planning a reunion so Ferguson and all the first responders there that day can meet.