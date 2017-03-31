UNM professor helps uncover new species of T-Rex

By Published:
new species t-rex unm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico professor has helped uncover a new species of T-Rex, revealing just what good predators they were.

Honors College Professor Jason Moore is among a team of researchers who pulled the fossils from the banks of a Montana river. The team has determined they belong to a new species of T-Rex they’ve named Daspletosaurus horneri or “horner’s frightful lizard.”

The teams found the T-Rex’s were covered by scales and had patches of armor like skin. They also had a large horn behind their eyes and snouts, and jaws most likely laced with nerves that made their skin super sensitive, similar to the sensitivity of a person’s fingertips.

Professor Moore says it’s all very exciting.

“They could have used their snout for things like manipulating their prey, sensing their environment, interacting with other members of species…cool firs time every seen this thing in this type of dinosaur,” Prof. Moore said.

The scientists also found a sensitive side to the T-Rex, revealing their super senses were used to detect the temperature of their nests to tend to their eggs and nuzzle their mates.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s