UNM professor helps uncover new species of T-Rex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico professor has helped uncover a new species of T-Rex, revealing just what good predators they were.

Honors College Professor Jason Moore is among a team of researchers who pulled the fossils from the banks of a Montana river. The team has determined they belong to a new species of T-Rex they’ve named Daspletosaurus horneri or “horner’s frightful lizard.”

The teams found the T-Rex’s were covered by scales and had patches of armor like skin. They also had a large horn behind their eyes and snouts, and jaws most likely laced with nerves that made their skin super sensitive, similar to the sensitivity of a person’s fingertips.

Professor Moore says it’s all very exciting.

“They could have used their snout for things like manipulating their prey, sensing their environment, interacting with other members of species…cool firs time every seen this thing in this type of dinosaur,” Prof. Moore said.

The scientists also found a sensitive side to the T-Rex, revealing their super senses were used to detect the temperature of their nests to tend to their eggs and nuzzle their mates.