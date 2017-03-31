Street light outage in South Valley has residents wondering why

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The street lights have been out for months on a busy stretch of Coors, and when KRQE News 13 tried to figure out who is responsible for fixing them, we got a lot of fingers pointing in different directions.

The lights are located in a part of the South Valley that keeps getting busier and busier. Yet, residents in the area said the darkness only makes driving and walking around more dangerous.

“You have random people crossing the road, that probably shouldn’t be crossing the road, but if you have street lights out there, you’d have a chance to slow down and avoid them a little bit better, because sometimes it’s a last minute surprise,” said Jacob Candelaria.

Neighbors said the lights have been out for months. Since Coors is a state highway, KRQE News 13 reached out to the Department of Transportation to ask why the street lights have been out on more than half a mile of Coors, just south of Rio Bravo down to Gun Club. The DOT told us those lights belong to the city.

However, when KRQE News 13 asked the city about the lights, the city said PNM maintains those lights.

The power company said it’s never gotten calls from the DOT about fixing the lights. KRQE News 13 asked the DOT why, and never got a response.

Residents said they don’t care whose issue it is, they just want the lights back on.

“Added lighting anywhere, especially at night, is adding to safety, so why not activate it if there’s nothing to prevent it from being so?” asked Candelaria.

PNM said they will have a crew out there soon to fix everything. They also encourage people to call them if their street lights are out.

It was a similar situation late last year when the lights were out for weeks on the Lead and Coal bridges in Downtown. In that case, everyone KRQE News 13 talked to thought someone else was responsible for fixing them.