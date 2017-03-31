State Supreme Court to hear fatal vehicle crash suspect’s case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A date has been set for the state’s highest court to hear the case of the woman accused of killing a mother and daughter.

Investigators say 21-year-old Elexus Groves stole a van while it was warming up, then ran from police.

Groves admitted to driving the van that crashed into a car carrying Shaunna and Shaylee Boling at the intersection of Copper and Chelwood.

Shaylee died at the scene, her mother died days later.

A District Court judge ordered groves held without bond, but Groves filed an appeal in the state Supreme Court saying denying bail is arbitrary and capricious.

She is asking the court to reverse the District Court’s decision. The high court will hear that argument April 12.