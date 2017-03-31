Roswell Police debut video aimed at recruitment, community outreach

By Published:
Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A new video shows why Roswell officers choose to wear the badge.

“I wear the badge, not because it’s a job that gives me a pay check at the end of every two weeks, but because it’s a job that gives me a sense of accomplishment at the end of every shift,” said a Roswell police officer.

The department debuted its first “Why I Wear the Badge” video. The goal is to use the videos for recruitment and also as a community outreach tool.

Other similar videos are also planned. The department hopes to have one produced every few months.

