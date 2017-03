ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who fled to Mexico last summer after allegedly killing his wife and four daughters has pleaded not guilty.

Juan Villegas, 34, is accused of shooting Cynthia Villegas and their daughters, ages 3 to 14, in their Roswell home last summer.

It took months to get the extradition request granted. In court Thursday, Villegas was denied bail and will remain in jail at least until his next court hearing.

A motive for the murders has not been revealed.