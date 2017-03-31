On The Stage: ‘Engine’ Performs In The Loft

The Revolutions International Theater Festival has been in Albuquerque for almost three weeks and the finale is happening this weekend. Tonight you have the opportunity to see an explosive, high-octane performance from an Argentinian and French collaboration known as ‘Engine’. We were lucky enough to have them perform in the New Mexico Living Loft and you can see them tonight at 8 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The Cultural Center is located at 1701 4th St SW and tickets for the show can be purchased online or at the door.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living