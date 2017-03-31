New Mexico teacher arrested for DWI while on her way to school

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher has been arrested for DWI while on her way to school.

Police say 47-year-old Rebecca Spurgeon crashed into a tree on Highway 180 between Cliff and Silver City last Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

According to a police report obtained by the Silver City Sun News, when police questioned her she seemed confused, and she said she was on her way home from school at Sixth Street Elementary.

While she denied drinking, police say Spurgeon’s breath test showed otherwise. Spurgeon blew a 0.28, more than three times the legal limit. Police say they also found empty beer cans in her car.

The superintendent says Spurgeon is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. He says this is her third year with the district.