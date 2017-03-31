New Mexico teacher arrested for DWI while on her way to school

By Published:
handcuffs

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher has been arrested for DWI while on her way to school.

Police say 47-year-old Rebecca Spurgeon crashed into a tree on Highway 180 between Cliff and Silver City last Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

According to a police report obtained by the Silver City Sun News, when police questioned her she seemed confused, and she said she was on her way home from school at Sixth Street Elementary.

While she denied drinking, police say Spurgeon’s breath test showed otherwise. Spurgeon blew a 0.28, more than three times the legal limit. Police say they also found empty beer cans in her car.

The superintendent says Spurgeon is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. He says this is her third year with the district.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s