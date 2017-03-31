New Mexico students learn life lessons on San Diego trip

SAN DIEGO (KRQE) – It’s a given, a trip to Sea World San Diego is fun and educational when interacting with animals. For a group of students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, they knew they were expecting that and so much more.

“I hope to learn more about animals and learn more about being a leader,” said Alyssa from the Pojoaque Boys and Girls Club.

Those lessons came from the group which funded the trip, the SYTA Youth Foundation. Norm Hull, a leadership facilitator who works with SYTA, worked with the students in a number of classroom sessions. The workshops were meant to motivate the students through learning exercises and other activities to build a foundation for a successful life.

“Many times, you get a chance to take some young person and say look, your life up to this point is only a certain segment of the rest of your life,” said Hull. “There’s so much more which means there are so many opportunities to reach your potential, to overcome any hiccups you may have had and to enjoy a lot more success. I’m always for that and I try to get that across to them.”

Once the lessons were learned, at the end of the day, they’re still kids.

“Yes, it’s about the animals and absolutely our science is critical,” said Mike Dunn, Camp Manager at Sea World San Diego. “But there’s also the benefit of allowing kids to come out and experience new and wonderful things.”

“I really enjoyed the jellyfish, touching all the animals and I also really enjoyed the rides, they were really fun,” said Sophia, a Boys and Girls Club member from Pojoaque.

“It was really fun, I really liked it,” said Jamie, a Boys and Girls Club member from Albuquerque, about her experience at Sea World. “I liked that we get to all just meet each other and get to know each other.”

“There is all this stuff that they can go out and accomplish within their lives and see all the people around them helping them accomplish that,” said Stephen Williamson, Unit Director from the Schumann Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico. “I think has been a big plus.”