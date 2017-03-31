New Mexico fishing season begins April 1

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that the fishing season begins this weekend and new licenses will go on sale starting Friday afternoon.

Licenses can be purchased around the clock on the department website or during business hours at department offices and license vendors statewide. They are also available by calling the department’s information center.

The fishing license year runs from April 1 to March 31, 2018.

Because fishing licenses don’t have a tagging requirement, anglers can download and display them on a smartphone or mobile device.

Fishing licenses cost $25 for state residents, and children under 12 do not need a license. Most anglers also are required to purchase a $4 state habitat management and access validation stamp.