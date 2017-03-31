Mexican wolf from reintroduction effort captured in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) – A female Mexican wolf from an ongoing reintroduction effort in Mexico has been captured on private ranch land in southeastern Arizona.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials say the wolf captured Sunday has been relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico, where it is in good health.

Management agencies in the U.S. and Mexico will determine the most appropriate long-term management action for the young wolf.

Authorities say the wolf was born last year at a captive wolf breeding facility in Cananea, Mexico, and released last October about 90 miles from the international border.

The last collar radio transmission was Feb. 14 from 21 miles south of the international border with New Mexico.