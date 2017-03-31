Stormy Start To The Weekend

A powerful spring storm will across the state on Saturday packing northern mountain snow and scattered valley rain showers. The east slopes of the northern mountains will see the heaviest snow amounts with up to a foot possible. Here in the Albuquerque area temperatures will be sharply cooler tomorrow with scattered showers through the afternoon. Skies will clear on Sunday with warming temperatures.

