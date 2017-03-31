Man accused of threatening shoppers with machete appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who police say was armed with a machete and terrorized customers at an Albuquerque shopping center made his first court appearance Friday.

Steven Leewright was kicked out of the dollar store at the Fair Plaza on Lomas and San Pedro Wednesday after threatening a woman who was standing in line.

Police say Leewright then pulled out a 15-inch long machete and started waving it around, threatening people with it.

Friday in court, the state brought up Leewright’s extensive criminal history including 18 prior felonies.

The judge set his bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

