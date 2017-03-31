Local organizations partnering up to provide healthy, local food for all income levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local groups are behind a new farm that is making sure New Mexican’s don’t go hungry.

Food Karma, creators of Karma Café, and Dig and Serve, a pop-up dinner company, have recently partnered up to feed more people.

They’ve developed a farm that will serve as a direct source for local, organic ingredients that they say will cut costs. Through this, they hope to be able to reach more people in need through Karma Café, the Karma Cafe food truck, Dig and Serve pop-up dinners, and even education.

“We would also like to implement some food education programs whether that’s surrounding the growing process and production or if that’s food service learning kitchen skills restaurant industry knowledge,” said Wade McCullough, founder of Food Karma, Inc.

They say you’ll be able to see this partnership in action at the Downtown Growers Market starting in April. Right now, the organization is raising money through GoFundMe to purchase kitchen equipment and help with costs at the farm. So far they’ve raised nearly $9,000. They say this partnership will also create a few jobs.

