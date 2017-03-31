ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local third grader is hoping a supply box that he built himself will help classmates in need. On Friday, the mayor will be honoring that student for his selfless act of kindness.

Third grader Gavin Gallegos has built what he calls “The Double G Supply Box.”

Inside you’ll find dozens of hygiene products and food, all of which his family has come up with themselves for students in need.

The box is set up at McCollum Elementary, a Title 1 school. The school already has a program called Blessings in a Backpack, which supplies canned goods. But Gavin wanted to help even more kids in need and after seeing similar boxes like these popping up around Albuquerque, he asked his parents and then the school if he could make one, too. He even skipped play time to persuade his principal.

“Every day I would come to Miss McGill’s office when I was supposed to be at recess,” said Gavin.

Up until this point, all of the items have been supplied by his family. But just this past Tuesday, the Monzano softball team, who his sister plays for, made a large donation of items they’ve collected as part of a community service deed. It’s helping to continue Gavin’s effort to help 25 families at McCollum.

“We do know Gavin is going to be somebody big someday with this little heart of his,” said Monica Gallegos, Gavin’s mother.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. On Friday morning, Gavin will be recognized as a Good Samaritan by Mayor Richard Berry. It’s an honor for Gavin, who wants to be mayor himself someday.

Gavin’s family says the school is always accepting donations. They just ask that the donations are made by children to continue with their mission of children helping children.

Local 3rd grader creates supply box to help classmates in need View as list View as gallery Open Gallery