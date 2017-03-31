Lobo baseball pour the runs on Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scoring double digit runs is common for Ray Birmingham’s Lobo baseball team. The Lobos put up 24 runs on 22 hits in a Mountain West Conference showdown against Fresno State Friday night. The 24-4 Lobo win is the first game of three scheduled with the Bulldogs over the weekend.

Five of the Lobo runs came off the bat of sophomore catcher Andrew Pratt. The La Cueva grad was 4 of 5 at the plate and also scored twice. Los Alamos native Jared Meng drove in four runs for the Lobos after going four of six at the plate. Lobo pitcher Tyler Stevens was powerful from the mound, going 7 innings and striking out 8.

The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the victory. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-5 in league play. The Lobos and Bulldogs will play game two of the series Saturday at Santa Ana Field at 2pm.