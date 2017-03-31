LLS hosts Woman of the Year competition fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their mission is to find a cure for blood cancers and they’re doing everything they can to make sure this happens.

One of the ways that The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is fighting the blood diseases is by hosting a Woman of the Year competition. Currently, there are five women up for the title and for those who want to vote, a dollar for each ballot will be donated to the cause.

Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Disease and Myeloma are the focus of the organization along with creating an improved quality of life for the patients and families affected by the disease.

For more information on how to vote for Woman Of The Year or to donate, visit the LLS website.