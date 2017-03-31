Helping Hands: Month Of Giving With Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters has had a long relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and this month during their Month of Giving you can get in on the giving while having food and fun at the same time. With every one dollar purchase of a ‘Star,’ Dave & Busters will give you a ten dollar gift card to use in May. Also, they will give one dollar for every Loaded Tater Tots appetizer purchased. Make-A-Wish New Mexico also has a big event coming up called the 5th Annual Wine and Wishes Dinner.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Dave & Busters