SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Susana Martinez has signed three more bills. They involve providing funding for improving drinking water systems around the state, changing the rules on horse racing licenses, and allowing law enforcement to serve warrants issued by municipal courts outside city limits.

She also vetoed five bills. One includes extending the tax credit for film industry in the state. Another would have required state agencies to develop anti-racism policies for hiring decisions.