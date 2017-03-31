Friday’s Morning Rush Video, Fact Facts: Santa Fe Public Schools responds to PED allegations

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Santa Fe Public Schools is responding to the state’s claims it broke the law. This comes after the district dismissed schools early for a public rally earlier this month. The Public Education Department says the school used resources for that pro-education protest. The superintendent fired back saying what the district did is protected under the constitution and no public funds were used illegally or improperly.

Full story: Santa Fe Public Schools fires back at PED over allegations it broke the law

2. President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could continue negotiation talks with Congress. This after he reportedly is offering to testify before the FBI and others about the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia. But what’s raising eyebrows is his attorney says he’s willing to do that if granted immunity from possible prosecution. The White House had no comment on the report Thursday night.

Full story: Michael Flynn in talks with Congress, wary of prosecution

3. High wind, fire danger, cooler temps and showers will be on the increase today. A storm system is moving into the Four Corners region this morning. Ahead of this storm system, temps are starting out much warmer this morning across New Mexico.

Full story: Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico priest is under fire after some parishioners say he made controversial remarks in front of children at Our Lady of Belen. Parishioner Paulette Tafoya claims Father Jonas Romea told the kids to not listen to the liberals then said Muslims would do harm to them. After receiving complaints, the archdiocese sent a letter to parents, saying the priest’s homily didn’t fully embrace the message of Jesus Christ. The church says Father Jonas is still delivering the children’s mass.

Full story: Parents accuse Belen priest of making discriminatory comments against Muslims

5. It’s National Crayon Day. A happy day but also a somber day for your inner kid. Crayola says it will ditch the color dandelion from its classic 24-count crayon box and replace it with another. It’s the first time that Crayola is dropping a color. The company will announce dandelion’s replacement Friday.

Full story: Crayola announces retirement of classic crayon color

The Morning’s Top Stories