Community Calendar: Blue Door Ball

Tim Sheahan, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Blue Door Ball happening next weekend.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico has seven locations serving over 400 students a day. This is the 8th year for the Blue Door Ball and this year they are adding a keynote speaker, chefs featured on Chopped and a silent auction.

The event is April 8th at The Hotel Albuquerque and tickets are available online or you can call the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico at 881-0007.

